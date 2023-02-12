Westpac Banking Corp Makes New $39,000 Investment in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 863 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PVH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 161.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PVH from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on PVH to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.21.

PVH stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.06. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $102.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

