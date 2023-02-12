Westpac Banking Corp Sells 5,809 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 468.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE ORI opened at $26.35 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORI. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

See Also

