Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 220 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,949 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

BOH opened at $76.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.35. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $89.24.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.09 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.