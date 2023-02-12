Westpac Banking Corp Sells 699 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,858,000 after purchasing an additional 245,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after buying an additional 303,214 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,412,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,329,000 after buying an additional 605,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First American Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,981,000 after buying an additional 90,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in First American Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,516,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,021,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens raised First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

First American Financial Trading Up 4.6 %

FAF stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.24. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.60.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.60%.

First American Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.