2,290 Shares in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,834,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 6,322.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,472,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $131.18 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.63.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.69. monday.com had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $136.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MNDY shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

