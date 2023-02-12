New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 1,600 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 362,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NIO were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in NIO by 988.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in NIO by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in NIO by 637.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. China Renaissance reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.27 price objective (down from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NIO stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $26.27.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

