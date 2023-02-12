Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,013 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Affirm were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Affirm by 20.5% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Affirm by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Affirm by 37.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Affirm by 26.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $22.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Insider Activity

Affirm Stock Performance

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $158,694.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,861 shares of company stock valued at $694,246. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 3.27. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $399.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.33 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Stories

