Westpac Banking Corp Has $225,000 Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 267.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in XPO were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of XPO by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO by 2.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO by 3.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO by 4.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XPO opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average is $44.21.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XPO. Citigroup began coverage on XPO in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on XPO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on XPO from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.59.

About XPO

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through the North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services segments. The North American LTL segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment is involved in last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

