Westpac Banking Corp Sells 48,859 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,859 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 245.16%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

