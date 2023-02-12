New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,609 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.36% of Gogo worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 115.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 41.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 442,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 37,606 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Gogo Stock Up 0.5 %

About Gogo

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.33. Gogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

