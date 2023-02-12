Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Holdings Lifted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $29.02 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $39.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

