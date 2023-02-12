Westpac Banking Corp Sells 3,671 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 13.8% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,366,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Altice USA by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,460,000 after buying an additional 263,465 shares during the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.8% during the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 8,282,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,612,000 after buying an additional 227,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 22.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,175,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,620,000 after buying an additional 1,498,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Altice USA to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. TD Securities cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $4.58 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

