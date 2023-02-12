Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 400 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $58.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.10. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12.

IART has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

