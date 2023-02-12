Westpac Banking Corp Trims Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in OneMain were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in OneMain by 1.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 78.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 4.5% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 0.7% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 2.4% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on OMF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on OneMain from $84.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.15.

OneMain Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:OMF opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.73. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $54.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 53.98%.

About OneMain

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.