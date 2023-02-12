Westpac Banking Corp Trims Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in OneMain were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in OneMain by 1.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 78.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 4.5% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 0.7% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 2.4% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on OMF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on OneMain from $84.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.15.
OneMain Stock Down 0.2 %
OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OneMain Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 53.98%.
About OneMain
OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.
