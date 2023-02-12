Westpac Banking Corp Has $666,000 Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,511 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,449,000 after buying an additional 3,657,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 208,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,208,536 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NLY opened at $21.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.34. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $30.12.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.25%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NLY. Jonestrading began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.