Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,938,226 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $225,991.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,754 shares in the company, valued at $14,808,009.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $1,525,453.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,104 shares in the company, valued at $54,916,317.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $225,991.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,808,009.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,124 shares of company stock worth $38,476,869 over the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian Stock Up 0.6 %

Several brokerages have commented on TEAM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.11.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $172.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $352.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.17.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

