Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $6.18 Million Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,054 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.01% of Resources Connection worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resources Connection Trading Up 0.5 %

RGP opened at $17.78 on Friday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.71.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 25.11%.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Resources Connection from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

About Resources Connection

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Further Reading

