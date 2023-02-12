Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $6.86 Million Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 541,471 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 70.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 60.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BTIG Research cut their price target on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.80.

Chart Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

About Chart Industries

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $136.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.68 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

