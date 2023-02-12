Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,625 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.52% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after purchasing an additional 637,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,045,000 after acquiring an additional 212,150 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 171.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after buying an additional 205,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,857,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,624,000 after acquiring an additional 88,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 22,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $342,464.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,665.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

MD opened at $14.95 on Friday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

