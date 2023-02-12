Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,304 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Avery Dennison by 494.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.10.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.3 %

Avery Dennison stock opened at $181.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $204.37. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

See Also

