Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 2,451 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.63% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PMT stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -126.98%.

PMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

