Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 148.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,159 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after buying an additional 36,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 1,130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 74,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.27. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $120.61.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

