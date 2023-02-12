Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 145,145 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 914.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,145 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.07% of Qiagen worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $991,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,229,000 after purchasing an additional 86,591 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,049,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,440,000 after purchasing an additional 179,913 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QGEN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Qiagen from €53.91 ($57.97) to €54.60 ($58.71) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Qiagen Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:QGEN opened at $49.21 on Friday. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.38.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.93 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Profile

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Featured Stories

