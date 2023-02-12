Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $6.27 Million Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 1,185.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 254,243 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.17% of Univar Solutions worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 490,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after purchasing an additional 37,254 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on UNVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.14.

Insider Activity

Univar Solutions Price Performance

In other news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at $5,119,455.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $35.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.70.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

