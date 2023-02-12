Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 45,262 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,262 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 21.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.8% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SLF opened at $50.71 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.541 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLF. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

