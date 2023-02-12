Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,257,000 after buying an additional 536,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,386,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,974,000 after buying an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,829,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,015,000 after buying an additional 123,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after buying an additional 923,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $106.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $119.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.83.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.