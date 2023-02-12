Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $6.64 Million Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,678 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1,015.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 262.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOX. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $95.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.44. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $97.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

