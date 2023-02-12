Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,405 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Visteon were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 65.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Visteon by 307.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on VC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Visteon to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.14.

VC stock opened at $154.90 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $164.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.16.

In other Visteon news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $281,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

