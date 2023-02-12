Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 143,288 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in nVent Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in nVent Electric by 104.8% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 37,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 19,007 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVT opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $45.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.01 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $109,816.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,888.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $3,810,792.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $109,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,888.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

