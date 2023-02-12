Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 556,304 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 421.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 89.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYC stock opened at $317.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.26.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

