Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,497 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.09% of Manhattan Associates worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth $12,976,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth $322,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

MANH stock opened at $143.01 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $158.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.27.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

