Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.93. Camber Energy shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 846,378 shares traded.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Camber Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Camber Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Camber Energy by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Camber Energy by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,268 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 329,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Camber Energy by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,714 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 180,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focus on Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

