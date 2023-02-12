Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COKE opened at $502.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $503.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.75. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $405.03 and a one year high of $656.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $3.50 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.68%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

