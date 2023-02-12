Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 2,885 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.27% of Nordstrom worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 204.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after buying an additional 518,510 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,400,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1,189.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 307,141 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.24.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE:JWN opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

