CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

CNA Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

CNA stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average is $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $883,174.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,080.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 918,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,262,000 after acquiring an additional 156,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,403,000 after acquiring an additional 104,417 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 254.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 145,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 104,289 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,616,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,464,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. It offers commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services, warranty, and claims administration. Its property and casualty operations consist of three segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International.

