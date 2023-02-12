Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after acquiring an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after buying an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,094,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,383,000 after buying an additional 42,745 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,025,000 after buying an additional 125,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,978,000 after buying an additional 40,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $64.03 and a one year high of $133.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 72.59%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

