Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 182,594 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 182,594 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,641.9% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE CNQ opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.05. The company has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $70.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.23.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

