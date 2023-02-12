Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) PT Raised to $78.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $77.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.08. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $82.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 360.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

