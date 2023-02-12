Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.24

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and traded as low as $1.20. Gold Reserve shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 6,200 shares changing hands.

Gold Reserve Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $127.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.36.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

