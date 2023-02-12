Mary Kathryn Riskey Sells 2,181 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $37,011.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mary Kathryn Riskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,188 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $38,815.12.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.17%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWO. Maxim Group raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at $6,267,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 181.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,056,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after buying an additional 1,325,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,410,000 after buying an additional 1,092,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after buying an additional 830,513 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 3,818.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 776,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 756,321 shares during the period.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

