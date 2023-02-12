Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.80. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 13,778 shares trading hands.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0297 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

In other Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,237,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,214,476.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $145,500.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 121,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 114,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company. The fund seeks current income exempt from federal and New York income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax.

