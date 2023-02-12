Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) COO Sells $20,839.16 in Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) COO Jason Vinar sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $20,839.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,995 shares in the company, valued at $593,865.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jason Vinar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 30th, Jason Vinar sold 1,231 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $21,825.63.
Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance
TWO opened at $16.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $22.66.
Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 25,966 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,628 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 248,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 264,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 21,288 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWO. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Maxim Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.
About Two Harbors Investment
Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
