Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) COO Sells $20,839.16 in Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) COO Jason Vinar sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $20,839.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,995 shares in the company, valued at $593,865.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Vinar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

On Monday, January 30th, Jason Vinar sold 1,231 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $21,825.63.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

TWO opened at $16.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $22.66.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.17%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 25,966 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,628 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 248,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 264,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 21,288 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWO. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Maxim Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

About Two Harbors Investment

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.