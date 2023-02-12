STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Position Increased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,199 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.15% of STAG Industrial worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 742.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 32.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 0.6 %

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

