Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,119 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $477,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 114,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.0 %

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $80.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.01. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.