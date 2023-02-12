Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $7.81 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 112.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,931 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCEP. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $54.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $58.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($71.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

