Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $7.81 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 112.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,931 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCEP. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of CCEP stock opened at $54.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $58.78.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
