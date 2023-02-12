Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 115,447 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,447 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after buying an additional 104,966 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 137,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 99,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

H opened at $109.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.41. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $114.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,581.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

H has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Stories

