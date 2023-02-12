Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $8,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 30.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 19.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 56.7% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 323,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,197,000 after acquiring an additional 117,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Regency Centers Stock Up 3.3 %

REG stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $73.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 92.20%.

Regency Centers declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.