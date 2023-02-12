Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $56,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $66,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.1 %

BBWI opened at $44.32 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.15. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Stories

