IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 879 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDP. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 348.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 68.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $264,000.

Shares of PDP opened at $75.90 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $66.22 and a 12-month high of $83.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.239 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

