IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 978 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 50.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,127 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $178.46 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $182.23. The company has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.